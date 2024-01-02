Stones hurled at YSRCP office in Guntur West on New Year’s Eve, 25 arrested

Several men allegedly pelted stones at the office of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on New Year’s Eve, December 31, at Chandramouli Nagar of Guntur West Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh. The office was scheduled for inauguration on Monday, January 1, by Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini. The glass window panes of the office were allegedly destroyed in the attack. Pattabhipuram police told TNM that 25 persons have been booked so far.

Rajini, who is the sitting MLA from Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency, has been appointed as in-charge of Guntur West constituency. She is likely to contest from the seat against sitting MLA Maddali Giridhar Rao of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Accordingly, arrangements were made to open the office amid New Year celebrations. But late on Sunday night, some men who were taking part in a New Year rally attacked the office with stones.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Rajini accused the opposition TDP of conspiring to attack a woman minister for power. “If the YSRCP is setting up a party office of our own, why are TDP ranks upset? TDP is afraid of defeat. Shouldn't a BC woman start a party office in this constituency?” she asked.

Pattabhipuram Sub Inspector Vijay Kumar refrained from informing which party the accused belong to, but stated that most of the accused were indeed party workers. “More people will be arrested as investigation goes on,” he said.

According to several local reports, those apprehended by the police are activists of TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP). Circulating visuals also show a massive rally of TDP activists shouting slogans and destroying hoardings as they pass by the YSRCP office.