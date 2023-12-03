Andhra Pradesh

South Central Railway cancels 142 trains as cyclone heads to AP

With Cyclone Michaung likely to hit Andhra Pradesh coast on December 4, authorities have cancelled several trains for the next 3-4 days as a precautionary measure.
Image for representation
IANS

The South Central Railway has cancelled 142 trains in view of a cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal, which is likely to hit Andhra Pradesh coast on December 4. The authorities have cancelled the trains for the next 3-4 days, as a precautionary measure.

The cyclone 'Michaung' is likely to cross the coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 4. Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rains are likely for next three days in Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada and Anakapalli districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The cancelled pairs of trains include Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru, Barauni-Coimbatore, KSR Bengaluru-Danapur, Narsapur-Kottayam, Secunderabad-Kollam, MGR Chennai Central-Vijayawada, Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru, MGR Chennai Central-H. Nizamuddin, Gaya-MGR Chennai Central, Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru, Gorakhpur-Kochuveli, MGR Chennai Central-Hyderabad, MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi, Trivandrum-New Delhi, Madurai-H. Nizamuddin, MGR Chennai Central-Ahmedabad, and Nagercoil-Shalimar.

Several trains between various destinations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also been cancelled.

