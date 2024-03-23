Shrimp feed, cocaine and AP politics: The latest battle between TDP, BJP and YSRCP

A cargo ship from Brazil carrying 25 tonnes of a pale yellow powder reached one of India’s biggest ports, Visakhapatnam, on March 16. The powder was supposed to be inactive dried yeast, a raw material used in making shrimp feed. But Interpol had tipped off the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about the consignment, and after inspecting some of the packages, CBI says it found the yeast to be just a diluent, possibly mixed with drugs like cocaine.

A seafood company called Sandhya Aqua Exports Private Limited, to whom the consignment was shipped, is now in the eye of a political storm. With Assembly and Lok Sabha polls fast approaching in Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress Party, and the allies in the Opposition, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are at each others’ throats, throwing around allegations that their rivals are somehow connected to the drug bust.

The scale of the alleged drug bust is yet to become clear. The consignment had 1000 bags, each with 25 kg of yeast, but the CBI hasn’t declared what portion of this had narcotic substances. When it tested some of the bags for cocaine/methaqualone on March 19, the result was positive. CBI then seized the consignment and registered a case against Sandhya Aqua. Here’s a look at the many accusations of political links flying around since then.