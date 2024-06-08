‘Self-made, visionary’: Condolences pour in for Film City founder Ramoji Rao

Condolences have been pouring in for media baron and Film City founder CH Ramoji Rao who passed away on Saturday, June 8. The Telangana government has announced that his last rites will be performed with state honours, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy issued orders through the Chief Secretary to Rangareddy Collector and Rachakonda Commissioner to supervise the arrangements for the funeral.
Ramoji Rao, a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan award, is also the founder of the widely circulated newspaper Eenadu and the famous Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. He was admitted to a private hospital with breathing difficulties on June 5 where he passed away while undergoing treatment. His mortal remains have been taken to his residence in the Ramoji Film City.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate N Chandrababu Naidu, and several others expressed their condolences for the media mogul. “His contributions to journalism, cinema, and entertainment have left a lasting impact and transformed the media landscape,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.
“His remarkable contributions to media, journalism, and the film industry have left an everlasting legacy,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote on social media platform X.
Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, “The passing away of Shri. Ramoji Rao Garu, a stalwart and visionary of the media and entertainment industry has left a huge void, which will be hard to fill. His rich contributions over the years have strengthened India's media and entertainment industry greatly. My prayers for his soul and deep condolences for his family. Om Shanti.”
Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KT Rama Rao said, “Ramoji Garu was a self-made man whose story is inspirational. His life & his journey is a testament to how one can achieve great success despite all odds. He has left an indelible mark in the Telugu media & entertainment world”.
Film director SS Rajamouli also expressed his condolences and said that Rao should be conferred with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India.
Screenwriter-director-actor Rahul Ravindran said that Rao generated employment for several thousand people and the Ramoji Film City is the birth-child of his vision, enterprise, and tireless work ethic. “May not have been possible for an ordinary person in one lifetime. But this was just one of the many organisations he pioneered. It’s the shrine that Indian cinema deserves… and is proud of. I have been going there for years now and the maintenance over such a long period has been absolutely immaculate. What an inspiring life lived. I wish you peace in the afterlife sir,” he said.
Actor-producer Rohith Nara said, “Waking up to such heartbreaking news is devastating. The pride of the Telugu community, the legend of Telugu media, Sri Ramoji Rao garu, is no more. His inspirational journey and towering presence have left an indelible mark on our hearts. The loss feels immeasurable, and his absence will be deeply felt.”