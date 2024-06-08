‘Self-made, visionary’: Condolences pour in for Film City founder Ramoji Rao

Condolences have been pouring in for media baron and Film City founder CH Ramoji Rao who passed away on Saturday, June 8. The Telangana government has announced that his last rites will be performed with state honours, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy issued orders through the Chief Secretary to Rangareddy Collector and Rachakonda Commissioner to supervise the arrangements for the funeral.

Ramoji Rao, a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan award, is also the founder of the widely circulated newspaper Eenadu and the famous Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. He was admitted to a private hospital with breathing difficulties on June 5 where he passed away while undergoing treatment. His mortal remains have been taken to his residence in the Ramoji Film City.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate N Chandrababu Naidu, and several others expressed their condolences for the media mogul. “His contributions to journalism, cinema, and entertainment have left a lasting impact and transformed the media landscape,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.