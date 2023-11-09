SC adjourns hearing on plea filed by Chandrababu Naidu in FiberNet scam

The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred hearing on a plea filed by TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu seeking anticipatory bail in connection with alleged FiberNet scam.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi said that it will take up the matter on November 30 as it is likely to deliver its verdict post Diwali break on a similar plea filed by Naidu seeking quashing of criminal proceedings in alleged skill development case.

In the FiberNet case, the Andhra Pradesh CID had earlier undertaken before the Supreme Court that it will not arrest Naidu till the next date of listing. The undertaking will continue till the next hearing.

In an earlier hearing held on October 20, the Supreme Court had adjourned hearing till November 9 in the case.

The special leave petition has been filed before the apex court against a decision of the Andhra Pradesh High Court refusing anticipatory bail to the political leader.