Relief to Naidu: Andhra HC grants anticipatory bail until Monday in IRR scam case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court issued interim orders on Wednesday, October 11 granting anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravathi Inner Ring Road (IRR) case. The court directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials not to arrest Naidu until October 16 and stayed the prisoner transfer warrant petition filed by CID Vijayawada ACB court in IRR Case. The High Court also directed the police not to arrest Naidu in the Angallu violent case until Thursday. Naidu approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the IRR scam case and Angallu riot case after the Anti Corruption Bureau Court had dismissed his petitions on Tuesday.

Naidu’s plea seeking to quash the FIR in skill development case is currently in the Supreme court with the next hearing scheduled on Friday, October 13. A two-judge bench will hear the arguments regarding the applicability of section 17-A of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Chandrababu Naidu, the former CM and leader of the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been under judicial remand in Rajahmundry Central Jail since September 10 for his alleged involvement in the skill development scam case. He was also later named as the accused in Inner Ring Road case and Angallu riot case by the CID.

Subsequently Naidu filed anticipatory bail petitions at ACB court which rejected them on Monday, October 9. However, in a relief to Naidu, the High court, in response to the PT warrant petition filed by the CID in the ACB court, has issued interim orders to the police not to arrest him until Monday.

Following the ACB court dismissal of the bail petition of Naidu in the Skill Development case on Monday, Naidu’s counsel filed a lunch motion petition on Tuesday. However, the High Court asked Naidu’s counsel to file a regular interim bail petition.