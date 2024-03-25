Purandeswari, Kiran Kumar Reddy among BJP's six LS candidates for Andhra

BJP's Andhra Pradesh chief and former Union Minister D. Purandeswari and former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy are among six candidates announced by the party on Sunday, March 24 to fight the Lok Sabha elections from the state.

Purandeswari, daughter of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao, will contest from Rajahmundry, and Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh who joined the BJP last year, has been named as the candidate from Rajampet.

Former Rajya Sabha member C M. Ramesh, who had quit TDP to join the BJP in 2019, will contest from Anakapalle.