Naidu, Pawan Kalyan sound war cry against Jagan Reddy

Announcing that the TDP-Jana Sena alliance’s combined manifesto would soon be released, Naidu said that public meetings will also be organised at Tirupati and Amaravathi soon. “We have already decided to provide free bus travel for women, to pay Rs 3,000 per month each to unemployed youth and provide employment to 20 lakh youth,” he said.

Promising enactment of a legislation for the safety of the Backward Classes, Chandrababu Naidu further said the state should be rid of the YSRCP for the safety and security of women. He also alleged that the votes of the TDP and the Jana Sena supporters were being deleted.

Chandrababu Naidu said he will take the responsibility to provide jobs to the youth and take the state forward.“If you make a single sacrifice, we will make 100 sacrifices to take the state much ahead on the path of development,” he said.

The TDP chief said that while padyatras were undertaken by him and party founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao in the past, for the first time a padyatra has come under attack. He also alleged that the YSRCP government created hurdles for Lokesh’s padyatra and sent Yuva Galam volunteers to jail.

Declaring that everything would be “paid back with interest”, the former chief minister said that people had come out openly during the Yuva Galam to show how furious they are.