Massive fire breaks out at Visakhapatnam’s Indus Hospital, no casualties

A massive fire broke out at the Indus Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, December 14, leaving several patients trapped inside. The patients were evacuated from the hospital and shifted to other hospitals, but search is ongoing for anyone else who might be stuck inside the hospital.
Nine people admitted to the Intensive Care Unit were shifted on priority by the hospital staff to the Medicover Hospital.
The police said that the cause of the fire was a nitrogen gas leak combined with a short circuit in the operation ward at 10.30 am. Four fire tenders arrived at the hospital to douse the fire, which was brought under control by 1 pm.
Assistant District Fire Officer Prasad Rao confirmed that there were no casualties or severe property damage.