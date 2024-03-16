Lok Sabha polls 2024: Andhra to vote in phase 4 on May 13

Polling for the 2024 general elections to the Lok Sabha will happen in Andhra Pradesh on May 13, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday, March 16. The Assembly elections will also be held on the same day, simultaneously. Counting of votes will happen across the country for the Lok Sabha and various Assembly elections on June 4. Andhra Pradesh has a total of 25 seats in the Lok Sabha. The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) swept the previous 2019 general elections as it did with the Assembly polls, winning 22 seats.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was left with only three seats, and while YSRCP had secured a vote share of 50% in the 2019 general election, TDP had secured 40%.

This time around, the TDP led by Chandrababu Naidu is contesting as part of a three-party alliance along with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They will be taking on the YSRCP led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Congress which is being headed by YS Sharmila, Jagan’s sister.