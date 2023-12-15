Jagan Mohan Reddy calls TDP, Jana Sena 'cancerous'

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, December 14 termed opposition TDP and Jana Sena "cancerous" and appealed to the people to reject them in the next elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Palada in Srikakulam district, he said that his YSRCP has a strong commitment towards people and adopts a humane approach in solving their problems while the TDP has no such commitment, love or affection.

TDP President Chandrababu Naidu never thought of the problems of people even in his Kuppam constituency as he failed to provide even drinking water to people there, he said.

The Chief Minister asked the people to see the qualitative difference between the YSRCP which has implemented 99.5 per cent of its election promises and the "gang of thieves" led by Chandrababu Naidu who has failed to implement even 10 per cent of his promises.