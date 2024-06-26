Former YSRCP MLA arrested for destroying EVMs

Former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from Macherla Pinelli Ramakrishna Reddy was arrested by Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday, June 26 in connection with destroying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Visuals of Ramakrishna Reddy destroying EVMs emerged on May 13, when Andhra Pradesh was voting in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously.

The then Macherla MLA who lost to Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) J Brahmananda Reddy had sought interim protection from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which he received till June 5. Nearly three weeks later, Andhra police officials have arrested him.