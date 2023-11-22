Former TDP spokesperson actor Divyavani joins Congress

Actor-politician Divyavani on Wednesday, November 22, joined the Congress party. The Tollywood actor was welcomed into the party by AICC general secretary incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare in Hyderabad.

Divyavani has been staying away from politics after resigning from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) last year.

She has become active just a week before Telangana Assembly elections, in which Congress is locked in a direct fight with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).



