Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu joins YSRCP

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Amabati Rayudu joined YSR Congress Party in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, December 28. The cricketer had announced his retirement in June 2023. He had said at the time that after this year’s IPL season he would enter politics. He also later met CM Jagan which had given rise to speculations that he would join the YSRCP.

Following his June meeting with the CM, Rayudu was seen participating in various programmes of the party. In November, he inaugurated the ward sachivalayam (secretariat) along with YSRCP Denduluru MLA Abbaya Chowdary.

Reacting to YSRCP’s ‘Why AP needs Jagan Campaign’, held in November, Rayudu had credited Jagan for the development in the state and had said that under the CM’s leadership, the state had been making rapid progress in infrastructure and that Jagan had created employment opportunities for the youth.