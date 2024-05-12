FIR against Allu Arjun, YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi for violating MCC

Andhra Pradesh police booked actor Allu Arjun and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy on Saturday, May 11 for violating the election Model Code of Conduct. The actor was in Nandyal campaigning for YSRCP candidate Shilpa Ravi, which drew large crowds. The police alleged that the gathering took place without prior permission while section 144 CRPC was under force ahead of the state elections scheduled for May 13.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by an official on election duty in the Flying Surveillance Team (FST) at Nandyal II Town police station. According to the FIR, Allu Arjun visited MLA Shilpa Ravi’s residence and large numbers gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. “Section 144 of CRPC and section 30 of Police Act (forbids gathering ) are under force as part of election code. Allu Arjun is a popular actor and it is understood that his visit would draw crowds. However, no one sought prior permission and this is disobedience to the poll code,” the official said in his complaint.

On Saturday afternoon, actor Allu Arjun campaigned for Shilpa Ravi, a YSRCP candidate seeking renomination from Nandyal, who was present alongside the actor. Allu Arjun later stated that he had no political connections with YSRCP but was campaigning for Shilpa Ravi because he was a friend. Earlier, Allu Arjun had extended his support to his uncle and Janasena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on social media.

The case was filed under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against the actor and the YSRCP candidate.