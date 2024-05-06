EC orders CID to take action against YSRCP social media team following TDP complaint

The Election Commission Office of Andhra Pradesh has ordered the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to take action against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) social media team for a ‘malicious campaign’ against opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu. The order was issued after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lodged a complaint with the ECI against YSRCP social media team alleging that Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) calls were made accusing Naidu of causing deaths of people who died due to heat while collecting pensions.

On May 4, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer, Mukesh Kumar Meena, alleging that the social media team of the ruling YSRCP led by Sajjala Bhargava Reddy made IVRS calls to voters spreading false information. In his complaint, the TDP leader said that the recorded calls blamed Naidu for beneficiaries not being able to receive pensions at their doorstep and that Naidu was responsible for causing deaths of people who died due to heat while collecting pensions. He added that Naidu had sent several representations to the government to disburse pensions at the door steps and said, “YSRCP has deliberately blamed TDP chief Naidu for misleading voters and promoting enmity between two groups through false information.”

He requested the CEO to take action against Sajjala Bhargav Reddy claiming that he violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Following the complaint, the CEO on Sunday directed the Additional Director General Cyber cell department under the CID at Mangalagiri to act as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines and laws. It further ordered them to furnish an action report immediately.