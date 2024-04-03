CM Jagan shielding killers of uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy: YS Sharmila

Congress' Andhra Pradesh unit president YS Sharmila on Tuesday, April 2, targeted her brother and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with the allegation that he again fielded the "killer" of their uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency. Sharmila also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy encouraged "the politics of murder".

Addressing media persons at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district after the Congress leadership announced her as the party candidate from Kadapa constituency where her cousin YS Avinash Reddy is seeking re-election as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate, she said she was contesting "to stop killers of Vivekananda Reddy from entering the legislature".

The Congress leader alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy not only shielded the murderer but also fielded him as a candidate and slammed him for giving a ticket to Avinash Reddy once again. Avinash is an accused in former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.