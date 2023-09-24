Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest and the clampdown on student protests in Andhra Pradesh

“Around 100 police officials arrived at our college that Friday. This hadn’t happened before. The entire atmosphere changed in an instant and left us feeling uneasy. A few hours later, we were asked to head back home,” said 21-year-old Raghu*, a mechanical engineering student from VR Siddhartha Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.

Raghu was recounting the events that took place nine days ago. Krishna district police officials descended on the college campus on September 15 to clamp down on protests organised by members of the Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF), the student wing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The previous day, around 400 students from the college had decided to participate in a programme titled ‘We are with CBN’ – short for former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Raghu told TNM that after their arrival, officials met with the college administration, checked the phones of several students to sift out ‘suspicious activity’. A circular was also released by the college administration with a diktat, “Students are advised to go home immediately and not to participate in any type of rasta roko, processions, rallies, dharnas, riots etc.”

A series of pro-TDP protests have broken out across Andhra since September 9, the day Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by Andhra Crime Investigation Department (CID). Following his arrest, visuals of Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh demanding officials to permit him to see his father, TDP leaders expressing outrage, and students aligned with the TDP taking to the streets and blocking traffic emerged across several news channels.

Naidu was arrested by the AP CID for his alleged involvement in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam. The AP CID and the ruling YSRCP led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy have alleged that the former CM was involved in a multi-crore scam which panned out during the TDP regime, where the government hastily paid Rs 371 crore in five tranches over the course of just three months. Supporters of TDP allege that Naidu’s arrest is political vendetta by CM Jagan.

Clampdown on protests

While there have been several small-scale protests against the ruling establishment, in favour of Naidu, they have, however, been clamped down by the AP police at every turn.

The engineering students of Prasad V Potluri (PVP) Siddhartha Institute of Technology and its sister college, Velagapudi Ramakrishna (VR) Siddhartha Engineering College, both a stone’s throw from each other, were planning a dharna. A poster with the phrase ‘We are with CBN’ was circulated by the TNSF to mobilise students. The poster surfaced on an Instagram page, Siddhartha Telugu Yuvatha, which has several posts favouring the TDP.

Students claim that the protest was suppressed even before it materialised. Speaking to TNM, Krishna district Superintendent of Police P Joshua said that they were aware of such protests taking place in general, as they have a nigah (oversight) on “anti-social elements”.

“It isn’t just students who end up in student protests. Anti-social elements who could trigger caste and communal violence, destroy public property, stop ambulances, and attack women may also join, so curbing such protests is essential,” he said.

Read: Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case: What is the skill development scam?

Dakshit, a 19-year-old TDP member and a student of PVP Siddhartha college, said that the fear of a police case, a general mood of surveillance, and social resistance to student involvement in politics has ensured that students slowly backed away from voicing support for Naidu.

He also said that he was warned by his college staff members not to participate in any political gatherings. “I wasn’t going to listen. My understanding of politics started when I was a lot younger,” he said. Dakshit went on to recount how at the age of 11, he broke his piggy bank to contribute money to Naidu’s campaign, when the TDP chief vowed to ensure that Amaravati was made the capital of the newly formed, and now much smaller, Andhra Pradesh.

Engineering students across several districts, few of whom were not from Naidu's caste, echoed sentiments similar to Dakshit’s.

A fourth year BTech student studying at Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) in Visakhapatnam discussed why he was protesting for Naidu despite being from the Reddy community. “Several members of my family voted for the YSRCP,” said the student who requested anonymity. “But after Jagan came to power, many people were refused access to the Jaganna Ammavodi (a welfare scheme granting Rs 13,000 to encourage parents to send children to school) for petty reasons. Jobs have taken a hit. Opposite my university, there are several IT companies that I hope to work with one day. They were all set up by Naidu. So I shifted allegiances,” he said.

He said that when around 400 students at the university tried to take part in protests, more than 100 police officials cordoned off the college to stop them.

Anand*, a GITAM student from the Kapu community, added that police officials pushed students to a side and when they deemed someone suspicious, checked their call logs.

Student leaders of the TNSF had similar stories to share. Marukurthy Teja, TNSF Kakinada president, said that the district police picked up three former MLAs of the TDP and preventively detained them when they attempted to protest. The TNSF Vizag president S Ratankanth said that over 15 students were detained for protesting.