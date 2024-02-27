Chandrababu Naidu, Sharmila term Hanuma Vihari episode 'shameful'

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Congress YS Sharmila Reddy, on Tuesday, February 27, termed as shameful the alleged humiliation of cricketer Hanuma Vihari, who decided never to play for Andhra after he was pressured to quit as captain.

Chandrababu Naidu said it was a shame that even the Andhra Cricket Association has succumbed to YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) "vindictive politics". "Hanuma Vihari, a brilliant Indian international cricketer, has been targeted to the point where he has vowed to never play for Andhra Pradesh. Hanuma, stay strong - your integrity and commitment to the game speak volumes. These unjust actions don't reflect the true spirit of Andhra Pradesh or our people. We stand with you, and we'll ensure justice prevails," said the former chief minister.

"What could be more shameful than this," was how Sharmila Reddy reacted.