Chandrababu Naidu meets Amit Shah, Nadda to discuss alliance

The TDP and Jana Sena headed by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan have already announced an electoral alliance. Jana Sena, which is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, has long been trying to rope in the saffron party to join hands with them to defeat the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP.

Naidu and Pawan Kalyan already had a few rounds of talks for seat-sharing and reported to have reached a broad consensus. The TDP, which had snapped ties with the BJP in 2018, evinced interest in reviving the alliance after suffering crushing defeat in the 2019 elections.

However, the BJP had been cold to Naidu’s overtures as the YSRCP had maintained friendly ties with the Modi government and extended support to it in the Parliament in passing several key bills. With only a couple of months to go for the elections, the pressure was mounting on the BJP leadership to take a decision on the alliance.