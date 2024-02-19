Chandrababu dares Jagan for open debate on YSRCP's 'destructive rule'

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday, February 18, dared Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for an open debate on the 'destructive rule' of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The former chief minister said he was ready to thoroughly expose the blatant lies being uttered by Jagan at the public meetings being organised in the name of 'Sidhham' (ready) by misusing power and spending crores of public money.

Responding to Jagan's allegation that TDP chief was making empty promises, Naidu said that if Jagan is daring enough, he should come for an open debate. "I am ready anywhere, anytime and on any issue. Let us discuss whose rule is the golden era and whose rule is the stone era. Are you daring enough to come for the debate, Mr Jagan?" the TDP supremo said in a statement. The former chief minister believes that the one chance given by the voters in 2019 to Jagan is going to be the “last chance” for him.

He said since Jagan knows that he is going to be defeated in the upcoming elections, he is trying again to take the people for a ride by coming onto the roads. "How can the Chief Minister who has given to the people Rs 10 on one hand and looted Rs 100 the other talk about welfare," he said. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that behind every scheme introduced by the YSRCP government, there is a scam.