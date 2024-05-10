AP’s fishing community says DBT schemes insufficient, seeks infrastructure support

During the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)’s term, N Chandrababu Naidu had announced new ports along the Andhra Pradesh coastline. The plans were stalled after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who instead announced the development of four new major ports and ten new harbours across the state. However, these promises of infrastructure development have been slow, leaving many fishing communities without any livelihood support.

Andhra Pradesh's coastline stretches over 974 kilometres, and over 1.5 lakh fishermen families reside across 555 villages in the state. In Andhra Pradesh, most of the fisherfolks are from the Vada Balija, Palli, Agnikula Kshatriya, Palli Kapu, Kandra, and Kevita castes among others, classified as Backward Classes (A), but they have been demanding to recognise them as Most Backward Classes (MBC) considering their socio-economic conditions. There are specific financial assistance schemes for the community such as the Matyasakara Bharosa scheme which provides financial assistance of Rs 10,000 during the two-month annual ban period (time of no fishing for conservation of species during breeding) and Rs 9 subsidy on diesel for mechanised and motorised boats. In addition, under the Matyasakara Bhima scheme, Rs 10 lakh compensation is provided for accidental deaths during fishing. However, fisherfolks point out that these measures are not enough to address their long-term needs and emphasise that the absence of infrastructure remains a significant impediment.

Phalguna, president at the Srikakulam Fishermen Welfare Association , told TNM that the fishing community faces challenges such as isolation, lack of education, and limited employment opportunities.“In Kerala, fishermen have formed cooperative societies supported by the government. But our governments have only bothered about farmers due to socio-political dynamics as many rich landowners belong to their communities,” Phalguna said.

The governments have acknowledged the need for infrastructure development and announced plans to provide fishing harbours and ports, but most of these have not materialised. At present, there are three ports owned by the state government at Krishnapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Kakinada while Visakhapatnam port is managed by the Union Government.