AP polls: To woo women voters, TDP brings in Nara Bhuvaneswari and Brahmani

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to target women voters in a big way with Nara Bhuvaneswari and Nara Brahmani actively engaging with women voters in Kuppam and Mangalagiri constituencies. Bhuvaneswari, the wife of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, filed nomination papers on his behalf in Kuppam, while Brahmani, the daughter-in-law of Naidu and wife of national general secretary Nara Lokesh, campaigned along with Bhuvneshwari.

In Mangalagiri, TDP leader Nandam Abbaiah, Janasena Party coordinator Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao and BJP coordinator Panhumurthy Prasad filed nominations on behalf of Nara Lokesh.

Bhuvaneshwari, daughter of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao has mostly stayed away from active politics. However, when Chandrababu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on September 9, 2023, for his alleged involvement in the AP skill development case, Bhuvaneshwari and Brahmani started interacting with party cadres across the state. After spending 53 days at Rajahmundry central prison the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted Chandrababu temporary bail on October 31.

On Sunday, April 20 Bhuvaneshwari met with the minority community in Kuppam and assured them of the benefits promised by Chandrababu's ‘Super 6 ’ schemes if he assumed office as Chief Minister.

Intensifying her attack on the ruling party, Bhuvaneswari claimed that Urdu language had been neglected by the and alleged that Wakf Board lands had been encroached by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. She encouraged the women from the community to exercise their voting rights and claimed that only the TDP's victory would liberate them from alleged YSRCP oppression.

Meanwhile, Nara Brahmani campaigned in the Mangalagiri constituency where Lokesh is set to contest. She said that, though Nara Lokesh lost the 2019 elections from Mangalagiri, he was keen to contest from the same constituency again because he had a vision for its development. Interacting with the weavers community, Brahmani said that TDP was committed to women's empowerment.

Elections in Andhra Pradesh for Assembly and Lok Sabha will take place on May 13.