AP NID students protest poor facilities at new campus in Amaravati capital region

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy then announced that the state would have three capitals – in Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, and Amaravati – with Vizag essentially becoming the power centre where the executive branch would function from. Following protests in Amaravati and an ongoing legal tussle, the law for establishing three capitals was repealed. The Jagan government still intends to shift the capital to Vizag, but has repeatedly postponed the move since the COVID pandemic. Although the YSRCP government promised to ensure that development continues in the Amaravati region, this has not been the case.

The students of NID are questioning why they were shifted to such a campus mid-semester. “We have been called for discussions twice but the management has been saying they will look into it. They are not giving us a clear timeline,” Mahesh said. He said that despite Amaravati being among the top NIDs preferred by students, the facilities do not match its popularity.

According to the students, there was no hostel facility for them in the temporary campus at ANU even though the fee was around Rs 90,000 per semester. “Students come here from all over the country and there was no accommodation. We found accommodation on our own. In the past, our seniors have questioned the delay in construction of a permanent campus several times,” a student said.