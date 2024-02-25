Andhra: TDP MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa escapes unhurt in road accident

According to the visuals circulated widely on social media and on TV channels, the MLA’s car was travelling between a few bikes carrying TDP flags when the driver suddenly accelerated and drove the car over the median. Chinarajappa escaped unharmed and left the place in another car.

Chinarajappa served as deputy CM and home minister in the first Andhra Pradesh cabinet led by Naidu in 2014 after the bifurcation.

In a recent road mishap in Hyderabad, Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha (36) died when her car crashed into a side rail on the Outer Ring Road near Patancheru.