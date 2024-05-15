Andhra: Six dead, 20 injured after bus collides with tipper lorry

Six people were charred to death and 20 others were injured after a private bus caught fire in a collision with a tipper lorry in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district. The accident occurred near Pasumarru in Chilakaluripet around 1 am on Wednesday, May 15.

The deceased were identified as Kasi Brahmeshwara Rao (62), Lakshmi (58), Srisai (9), bus driver Anji, and tipper driver Hari Singh, a native of Madhya Pradesh. One victim remains unidentified. The collision resulted in a fire that engulfed both vehicles. Despite a fire engine quickly managing to douse the flames, both the bus and the tipper were completely gutted.

The bus, belonging to a private travel company, was on its way from Bapatla to Hyderabad, carrying approximately 40 passengers. The passengers were returning to Hyderabad after casting their votes in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections on Monday, May 13.

The injured were immediately transported to government hospitals in Chilakaluripet and Guntur for treatment.