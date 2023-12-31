Andhra reporter dies by suicide, family alleges local YSRCP MLA’s involvement

A 45-year-old reporter, Gurija Dhamodhar Rao, associated with Sakshi Media, was found dead on Thursday, December 28, at his village in Lavetipalem, Srikakulam. The police said that initial investigations pointed the cause of death to be poison consumption. The police also discovered a suicide note beside the deceased, accusing the local MLA Gorle Kiran Kumar of Etcherla causing significant stress.

According to the police, Dhamodhar Rao went missing on December 26, and a missing person complaint was filed at JR Puram police station in Ranasthalam. Two days later, his body was found on a farm two kilometres away from his residence. According to the note allegedly written by Dhamodhar, he accused YSRCP MLA Kiran Kumar and Lankapalle Gopi as the reasons for his death. “They have troubled me in every manner. Don’t leave them,” the note read.

Despite the presence of a suicide note, the police have refrained from immediately filing an FIR against the MLA. Sub-Inspector (SI) of JR Puram Police Station, G Rajesh told TNM that a case has been registered under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). “To confirm whether the handwriting on the letter is that of the deceased, we have forwarded it to the forensic experts. We'll update the sections appropriately once it's established,” he said.

Dhamodhar’s brother, Srinivas Rao, said that Dhamodhar was associated with Sakshi Media, owned by YS Jagan, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. During the 2019 elections, Dhamodhar actively campaigned for Gorle Kiran Kumar. "My brother works as a journalist and has strongly supported the YSRCP. He developed leadership skills in this way. But my brother was troubled by the MLA's aide Lankella Gopi after Gorle Kiran Kumar won the elections. A rift was created between them as they accused Dhamodhar of revealing the MLA's wrongdoings to media people. He was psychologically disturbed for the past six months,” Srinivas told TNM.

Kiran Kumar responded to Dhamodhar’s death and said that he would cooperate with the police in the investigation. “The deceased is a YSRCP activist. His death should be investigated thoroughly, and the police should find out who is behind the letter,” the MLA said in a press meet at Etcherla on December 28.