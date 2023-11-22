Andhra Pradesh to witness thunderstorms for next two days, says IMD

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh will witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning for the next two days, as per an alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the alert, all districts will receive rainfall under the influence of the north east monsoon on Wednesday and Thursday, November 23 and 24. The risk level of the rainfall has been categorized as low.

In its warning to fisherfolk, the IMD said, “Squally weather with wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.”

In view of the rainfall, the IMD advised people to take shelter in safe places and avoid taking shelter under trees. It also advised farmers to suspend farming activities.