Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan taunts Jagan for obsession with his marriages

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan made disparaging remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, February 28, referring to him as his ‘fourth wife’. Pawan Kalyan made the statement while lashing out against Jagan for passing derogatory remarks about his personal life.
Pawan Kalyan, who has declared a “war” against Jagan, said the Chief Minister and YSRCP leaders are obsessed regarding his marriages. “As far as Jagan is concerned, Pawan Kalyan is a man who married thrice and got divorced twice. According to him, I also have a fourth wife. I do not know who that fourth wife is. Maybe it is Jagan.”
“This is what frustrates me, Jagan. The non-existing fourth wife is none other than you,” he said sarcastically amid cheers from the audience.
Pawan Kalyan made these remarks at the Jenda sabha (flag meeting) held in Tadepalligudem on Wednesday, February 28. This was the first joint meeting by Pawan Kalyan’s JSP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) after announcing their first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. In the first list, the TDP-JSP combine announced 118 candidates for the 175 seats. While the TDP has announced 94 names, the JSP was given 24 seats out of which the names of five candidates have been announced.
In the past Jagan has attacked Pawan Kalyan by making remarks about his marriages. Pawan Kalyan got married thrice. He was married to Nandini and actor Renu Desai earlier. In 2013, it became public that he got married to Anna Lezhneva.
Reacting to Pawan Kalyan’s comments, YSRCP’s official handle wrote, “Without any shame if you are saying that a Chief Minister is your wife, it shows what your level is @PawanKalyan. People have defeated you in the past and will defeat you tomorrow because of the rule that lunatics like you should not be elected to the legislatures. If you have control over your words and clarity of your actions, you can do politics at any time, first you have to achieve all three and prove that you are at least a human!
In the meeting, Pawan Kalyan urged people not to give advice on how to confront Jagan. He said that by only facing him head-on, they could defeat Jagan.
He defended the seat-sharing agreement in which JSP was allocated only 24 seats. “The party has to take various issues into consideration while deciding the seats,” he said, adding that JSP needs to prioritise putting the state on the right track keeping the interests of the state ahead of individual and party prospects.
He said that the JSP is still a growing party and admitted that it does not have enough organisational strength like the TDP. “Do we have booth-level cadres? At least 1,000 workers are needed at the booth level. Accepting and working by considering the reality is not lowering my stature. I may have accepted 24 seats, but it is enough to defeat YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.