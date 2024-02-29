Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan taunts Jagan for obsession with his marriages

Reacting to Pawan Kalyan’s comments, YSRCP’s official handle wrote, “Without any shame if you are saying that a Chief Minister is your wife, it shows what your level is @PawanKalyan. People have defeated you in the past and will defeat you tomorrow because of the rule that lunatics like you should not be elected to the legislatures. If you have control over your words and clarity of your actions, you can do politics at any time, first you have to achieve all three and prove that you are at least a human!

In the meeting, Pawan Kalyan urged people not to give advice on how to confront Jagan. He said that by only facing him head-on, they could defeat Jagan.

He defended the seat-sharing agreement in which JSP was allocated only 24 seats. “The party has to take various issues into consideration while deciding the seats,” he said, adding that JSP needs to prioritise putting the state on the right track keeping the interests of the state ahead of individual and party prospects.

He said that the JSP is still a growing party and admitted that it does not have enough organisational strength like the TDP. “Do we have booth-level cadres? At least 1,000 workers are needed at the booth level. Accepting and working by considering the reality is not lowering my stature. I may have accepted 24 seats, but it is enough to defeat YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.