Andhra Pradesh: Naidu’s whitepaper on power sector blames YSRCP for massive losses

“I want to let the public know about how policies by the previous government affected the state adversely and impacted the public’s future,” said Naidu. He said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is now planning to revamp ‘Brand Andhra Pradesh.’

The presentation said energy sales by the state increased from 54,555 million units in 2018-19 to 69,113 million units in 2023-2024, arguing that the growth rate was a mere 4.8%. Naidu blamed the slow growth rate on an ‘intentional delay’ in commissioning the Polavaram Hydro electric project, Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station and Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station.

The white paper also alleged that accumulated losses of the state DISCOMs (distribution companies) increased from Rs 29,147 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 34,090 crore in 2023-24 due to a lack of integrated power procurement planning. “The short-term power purchases at higher costs, and non-receipt of subsidy and government department arrears resulted in interest burden on higher working capital loans,” it said.