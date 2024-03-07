Andhra Pradesh Congress joins protest against AP Land Titling Act

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has joined the lawyers’ protest against the AP Land Titling Act on Wednesday, March 6. The AP land Titling Act passed by the Andhra Pradesh government mandates the compulsory registration of all land and is currently undertaking surveys across all its districts.

The YSRCP-led state government under CM Jagan stated that the efforts are part of the government’s move to facilitate permanent title for immovable properties and a new system for more efficient dispute resolution. The TDP, Andhra Congress and several lawyers have said that instead of bringing about efficient resolution of existing disputes, such compulsory registration and resurveys will lead to newer disputes.