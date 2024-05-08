Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu stalling welfare schemes, alleges Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, May 7, claimed that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu sought the Central government's help to stop the ongoing welfare distribution in the state.

Addressing an election rally at Rajanagaram in East Godavari district, he alleged that the former chief minister through his sister-in-law D. Purandeswari, who is the state BJP president, sought the Centre's help.

"They are putting pressure on the Election Commission to stall DBT financial assistance for ongoing welfare schemes of the state like pensions, and input subsidy among others," said the YSR Congress party president.

"You are all witnessing the drama orchestrated by Chandrababu Naidu. The people elects a government, which rules the state for five years. But Chandrababu Naidu with his alliance partner in Delhi stirring up major controversies to inflict suffering on the people," said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that people for the last five years have been receiving pensions at their doorstep, he alleged that because of Chandrababu Naidu, people are running pillar to post to collect assistance now.

"Will the elderly not respond with doubled vigour to vote Jagan back into power and reinstate pension services?" he questioned, and remarked that Chandrababu Naidu has found himself embroiled in trouble by orchestrating such plots, leading the chief minister to engage in legal battles.

He stated that this marks a new low in democracy.

"Over the past 59 months, we have devised a welfare calendar that outlines scheme distributions each month, ensuring promises are fulfilled on time and YSR Congress will reclaim power on June 4 and within a week, we will expedite all scheme distributions," he said.

He claimed that every resident of this state is aware of the schemes the opposition is attempting to orchestrate.

"Women, elderly, and the youth need to be vigilant. The power of the people lies in their vote, and they will use it resoundingly to make their voices heard in Delhi," he said, appealing to the people to vote for the YSR Congress in the May 13 polls.

Alleging that the TDP is offering money to voters, Jagan Mohan Reddy advised them to accept. "Accept the money Chandrababu is offering... don't refuse it. It rightfully belongs to us. It was Jagan who initiated the DBT ensuring it reaches the poor. Chandrababu Naidu, however, is distributing our funds by taking them away from us. But when you cast your vote, consider the positive impact and welfare measures the government has provided for you," he said.

Addressing another public meeting in Srikakulam, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the people have witnessed the development of northern Andhra Pradesh.

He claimed that from 3 districts to 6 districts. From 3 SP/collectors to 6 SP/Collectors, the government decentralised the administration in the last 59 months.

He reiterated that in a couple of months, as a part of the three capitals plan, Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital.

He said on June 4, he will take oath as the Chief Minister in Visakhapatnam.