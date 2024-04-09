Andhra polls: Naidu promises to double honorarium of volunteers

Amid the political heat over the volunteer system in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, April 9, promised that if voted to power,TDP will not only continue the system but will also double their honorarium. The former Chief Minister promised that volunteers would be paid Rs10,000 per month against the Rs 5,000 they are receiving currently.

He made the promise amid a continued war of words between the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and TDP over the volunteer system which was introduced by YSRCP after coming to power in 2019. About 2.60 lakh village and ward (in urban areas) volunteers were appointed by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government to extend citizen services at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the campaign for next month’s Assembly elections has been claiming that if voted to power, TDP would scrap the volunteer system and discontinue pensions and other welfare schemes his government is implementing.