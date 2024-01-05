Andhra: MP Kesineni Srinivas claims TDP reluctant to give him LS ticket

The public meeting in Tiruvuru, Vijayawada will be attended by Chandrababu Naidu and several important party leaders. Reportedly, the party is considering replacing Srinivas with his brother Kesineni Shivanath.

Initially the MP said that he would heed to the party chief’s instructions. However, a day later, following a meeting with his supporters at his Vijayawada office on Friday, Kesineni reportedly has decided to contest again as the MP. Kesineni Srinivas was elected as MP from the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency from the TDP in 2014 and 2019.

Before Kesineni made the internal politics of the party public, a fight ensued between supporters of Kesineni Srinivas and his younger brother Kesineni Shivanath (Chinni) on January 3 in Tiruvuru while the preparatory arrangements for the public meeting were underway. Supporters of Kesineni Srinivas got into an argument over their leader's pictures missing from TDP publicity material. The argument soon escalated into violence which led to both the parties hurling chairs at each other. Police have booked 34 persons in the case.