Andhra MLC Shaik Sabjee killed in road accident

Andhra Pradesh MLC Shaik Sabjee died on Friday, December 15 after his car collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction in Cherukuwada village of Undi mandal in West Godavari district. The 56-year-old politician was an independent Member of the Legislative Council from the East Godavari-West Godavari Teachers' Constituency.

The MLA was travelling from Eluru to Bhimavaram. Sabjee’s driver, gunman and personal assistant suffered injuries in the accident and were hospitalised.

“The car coming in the opposite direction was wobbling. Sabjee died on the spot,” West Godavari district Superintendent of Police U Ravi Prakash told PTI. According to reports, Sabjee was returning from Eluru after expressing solidarity with Anganwadi workers who have launched a statewide protest demanding a salary hike and resolution of various other issues.