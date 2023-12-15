Andhra MLC Shaik Sabjee killed in road accident

Andhra Pradesh MLC Shaik Sabjee died on Friday, December 15 after his car collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction in Cherukuwada village of Undi mandal in West Godavari district. The 56-year-old politician was an independent Member of the Legislative Council from the East Godavari-West Godavari Teachers' Constituency.
The MLA was travelling from Eluru to Bhimavaram. Sabjee’s driver, gunman and personal assistant suffered injuries in the accident and were hospitalised.
“The car coming in the opposite direction was wobbling. Sabjee died on the spot,” West Godavari district Superintendent of Police U Ravi Prakash told PTI. According to reports, Sabjee was returning from Eluru after expressing solidarity with Anganwadi workers who have launched a statewide protest demanding a salary hike and resolution of various other issues.
Sabjee, who worked as a teacher, is an independent MLC under the Teachers’ quota from East and West Godavari districts. His current term as MLC was to continue till 2027. He has previously been the state general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers Federation (APUTF).
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who learned the news of Sabjee’s demise amid a cabinet meeting, expressed shock and grief over the incident. He conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members. The cabinet members observed two minutes’ silence over Sabjee’s passing.