Andhra man shot dead in US supermarket, Chandrababu Naidu offers condolences

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, June 23 said that he was deeply saddened to learn that a young man Dasari Gopikrishna from Bapatla district succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting incident in the US.

CM Naidu took to social media to express his condolences over the death of the 32-year-old man, who was among four persons killed in firing at a grocery store in Arkansas.He was working at the Mad Butcher grocery store at Fordyce, a small town in Arkansas, where a gunman opened fire on June 21.

"I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and assure them that the GoAP will extend every possible support to help bring him home. We firmly stand by the family and pray for them to find strength through this difficult time," posted CM Naidu.

Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed shock over the death of Gopikrishna. He appealed to the state government to stand by Gopikrishna's family and extend support to them in every way.

Expressing his deepest condolences, Jagan Mohan Reddy requested the Ministry of External Affairs to provide assistance to the deceased’s family.

Dasari Gopikrishna in Karlapalem mandal of Bapatla district had moved to the US only eight months ago. CCTV footage of the incident shows the gunman entering the store and opening fire on Gopikrishna standing at the counter.