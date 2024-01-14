Andhra: Machilipatnam MP quits YSRCP, second MP to resign in less than a week

Balashowry's decision comes after he was reportedly informed that he would not get a ticket in the upcoming Assembly or Lok Sabha Elections. According to reports, the MP was unhappy with the lack of urgency given to him by the party leadership and had disagreements with MLAs in his Lok Sabha Constituency.

Balashowry has become the second YSRCP MP to exit the party within the last three days. Earlier on Wednesday, Kurnool YSRCP MP Sanjeev Kumar resigned from the YSRCP primary membership as well as his seat in the Lok Sabha. He cited his discontent with his performance as an MP and the party's inadequate support structure for productive work. It is anticipated that Sanjeev Kumar will join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Former Team India cricketer Ambati Rayudu, who joined YSRCP announced his resignation from the party within 10 days on January 6 citing difference in ideologies. Later Rayudu, met actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on January 10, and stated that he and Pawan Kalyan shared the same vision.