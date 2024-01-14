Andhra: Machilipatnam MP quits YSRCP, second MP to resign in less than a week

Following Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Jagan Mohan Reddy's recent changes to the in-charges of Parliament and Assembly constituencies, senior party leaders have started to tender resignations. In less than a week, two sitting MPs from the ruling YSRCP have resigned from the party. In a setback to the ruling party, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry announced his resignation and his decision to join the Janasena party on Saturday, January 13.
Balashowry announced on X (Formerly Twitter), "I am resigning from YSR Congress Party," and shortly after, he posted, "I decided to join Janasena Party (JSP) led by Pawan Kalyan,”.
Balashowry's decision comes after he was reportedly informed that he would not get a ticket in the upcoming Assembly or Lok Sabha Elections. According to reports, the MP was unhappy with the lack of urgency given to him by the party leadership and had disagreements with MLAs in his Lok Sabha Constituency.
Balashowry has become the second YSRCP MP to exit the party within the last three days. Earlier on Wednesday, Kurnool YSRCP MP Sanjeev Kumar resigned from the YSRCP primary membership as well as his seat in the Lok Sabha. He cited his discontent with his performance as an MP and the party's inadequate support structure for productive work. It is anticipated that Sanjeev Kumar will join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
Former Team India cricketer Ambati Rayudu, who joined YSRCP announced his resignation from the party within 10 days on January 6 citing difference in ideologies. Later Rayudu, met actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on January 10, and stated that he and Pawan Kalyan shared the same vision.