Andhra govt enhances pension for landless poor in Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh government enhanced the monthly pension to the landless poor in the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) region from the existing Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000. A Government Order (GO) was issued on Wednesday, February 28, to this effect.

“... Government after careful examination of the matter, hereby order for enhancement of the pension to the landless poor in CRDA area from the existing amount of Rs.2500/- to Rs.5000/-(Rupees Five Thousand) per month with effect from the month of February, 2024 payable from 1st March, 2024. The Commissioner, APCRDA shall take necessary action in the matter accordingly,” the G.O read.

The decision to increase the pension amount was made after Prathipadu MLA M Sucharitha recently met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, appealing to him to enhance the pension amount to the landless farmers.