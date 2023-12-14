Andhra govt enhances insurance coverage under Aarogyasri scheme to Rs 25 lakh

The Andhra Pradesh government has enhanced the coverage of its healthcare scheme for the poor, Dr YSR Aarogyasri, from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The government bears the medical expenses for Aarogyasri card holders once their hospital bill crosses Rs 1,000. The state-sponsored health insurance scheme, meant to provide universal health coverage to BPL (Below Poverty Line) families, is run by the Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, in consultation with insurance and healthcare specialists. It includes a network of service providers from the government and private sector.

On Wednesday, December 13, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Medical and Health Department officials to instil confidence among people that all Aarogyasri card holders can avail free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh under the scheme. The extended benefits will come into effect from December 18. MLAs have been asked to participate in follow-up programmes being held in villages in every constituency from the next day, Jagan said.

He also said that anyone who avails medical treatment under Aarogyasri should be given Rs 300 towards charges when they go back to doctors for a follow-up consultation. Similarly, patients identified in Jagananna Arogya Suraksha should also be given Rs 500 each to visit hospitals, he said. Under the Arogya Suraksha scheme, medical camps are conducted to provide free consultation, diagnoses, treatment and medicines, with follow-ups for people who were earlier treated under Aarogyasri. Jagan directed officials to launch the second phase of Arogya Suraksha from January 1, with one camp in a village in each mandal in rural areas and one camp in a ward in urban areas held every week.