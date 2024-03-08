Andhra elections: Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan meet BJP leaders to discuss alliance

Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan had earlier stated that if the BJP comes forward to join the alliance, they will hold talks and take an appropriate decision. The TDP-Jana Sena combine is likely to leave 5-6 Lok Sabha and 10-13 Assembly seats for the BJP. An announcement is expected on Friday, March 8.

The Jana Sena, which is part of the BJP-led NDA, joined hands with the TDP even before a decision by the saffron party. Pawan Kalyan had long been trying to convince the BJP leadership to join the alliance to ensure that anti-YSRCP votes do not split.

Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Nadda in Delhi on February 7 to discuss the alliance. However, no decision could be taken.

The TDP, which had snapped ties with the BJP in 2018, evinced interest in reviving the alliance after suffering a defeat in the 2019 elections. However, the BJP had been cold to Naidu’s overtures as the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government in the state had maintained friendly ties with the Modi government and extended support to the BJP in the Parliament for passing several key bills.