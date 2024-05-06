Andhra DGP transferred by ECI on NDA ally TDP’s complaint

The Election Commission of India on Sunday, May 5, transferred Andhra Pradesh DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy with immediate effect following a complaint by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The Commission directed that the DGP should not be assigned any election related work until the completion of the elections in the state. Andhra Pradesh will be going for a simultaneous state and Parliamentary election on May 13. The TDP is in alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena this election.

On April 14, TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner urging him to immediately transfer the DGP following the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada. During his election campaign, Jagan was attacked with a stone. The YSRCP immediately blamed the TDP for the incident.

In his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Ravindra sought the immediate transfer of DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, DGP intelligence PSR Anjaneyulu, and Commissioner of Vijayawada Kanti Rana for “miserably failing” in their duty.

“It is sad that the Police Department has failed miserably to give adequate protection to CM in Vijayawada City itself, where the top brass of police, DGP, DG Intelligence, and Commissioner of Police are stationed,” he wrote.

The Election Commission’s order said, “The Commission has also directed that aforesaid officer should handover the charge to the officer immediate below in rank and the officer should not be assigned to any election related works till completion of simultaneous elections to the Legislative Assembly and House of People, 2024 in Andhra Pradesh.”

The order further said, “It is further requested that a panel of three DG rank eligible Indian Police Officer (IPS) against the incumbent post be furnished by 11:00 AM on 6th May 2024 along with their APAR grading for the last 5 (Five) Years & Vigilance Clearance to the Commission.”