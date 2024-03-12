Andhra CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to kin of Geethanjali who died by suicide

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday, March 12, announced a sum of Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia to the family of Geetanjali, who died by suicide allegedly due to the online harassment. 32-year-old Geetanjali, who is a resident of Sharab Bazar in Tenali, attempted to take her own life on March 7. She succumbed to her injuries on March 11.

The Andhra CM also underscored the unequivocal stance on safeguarding the honour and dignity of individuals, particularly women. He reiterated that those who transgress the boundaries of respect and decency will face the full force of the law.

A beneficiary of Andhra Pradesh government’s Jagananna Housing Scheme and someone who was seen as a supporter of the ruling YSRCP Government, Geetanjali’s death has created a political turmoil in the state.

Recently, Geetanjali, who belongs to the Viswabrahmin community (Backward Class), was given a plot for free under the Andhra Pradesh government’s Jagananna Housing Scheme. Elated over this, Geetanjali had lavishly praised CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government for making her dream a reality.

Stating that she would vote for Jagan’s YSRCP in the upcoming elections, she said, “Jagan has fulfilled our dreams. I haven’t paid any money for the plot. Instead, I received benefits such as Amma Vodi, a pension for my father-in-law, financial assistance through YSR Cheyutha for my mother-in-law, and now, my dream house.”

Following this, she was subjected to disparaging comments on social media from supporters and handles of opposition troll pages.