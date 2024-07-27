ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

Modi மீது RSS அதிருப்தி, Modi lifts 58-year old ban | BJP | News Minute Tamil

In a controversial move, the Modi government has lifted a five-decade ban on allowing government employees to openly participate in RSS activities. Opposition parties and civil servants have raised concerns about this decision, criticizing the Modi government for attempting to saffronize government machinery. There is no doubt that the RSS is one of the most powerful and influential organizations in the country, yet it remains shrouded in secrecy. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed delves into the reasons behind the Modi government lifting the ban and its implications for government administration.