ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

Large-scale bribery continues in #Chennai Ennore, தடுக்க தவறிய DMK அரசு | MK Stalin | Uday

In August, The News Minute revealed how cash was being distributed in villages that were actively opposing Coromandel International Limited (CIL), the company responsible for the ammonia leak in Ennore. Following TNM’s expose, activists called for an investigation into large-scale bribery aimed at silencing the dissent. Despite the DMK government taking cognisance of the issue, no action has been taken, with authorities seemingly turning a blind eye. On September 13, residents of Ernavur Kuppam and VOC Nagar—two of the 33 villages in Ennore that had protested against CIL for over 100 days after the ammonia leak on December 26, 2023—received cash payouts from village committee members. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed uncovers the blatant and ongoing distribution of money in Ennore.