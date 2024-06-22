ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

Kallakurichi Tragedy : காவல்துறைக்கு weekly மாமூல், பலியான 55 உயிர்கள் | கள்ளக்குறிச்சி | DMK

The tragedy that took more than 50 lives at Kallakurichi – 34 of them in Karunapuram, a Dalit colony located in the heart of the town alone – has exposed a lethal nexus between a local bootlegger and law enforcement, which had allowed the sale of illicit liquor to thrive unchecked and in full public view. In a ground investigation, TNM pieced together the story of how the accused – Govindaraj alias Kannukutty – almost single-handedly built a small-scale liquor business of sorts based out of Karunapuram, with the round-the-clock sale of cheap methanol-laced arrack packets and the silent and methodical complicity of the police. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed reports from ground zero.