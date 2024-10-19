ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

GN Saibaba மரணம்: Modi ஆட்சியில் பறிக்கப்படும் மனித உரிமைகள் | Stan Swamy | UAPA

From 2014 to 2022, 8,719 people were charged under the draconian UAPA. A majority are languishing in jail, with trials delayed and bail denied, as in the case of Professor GN Saibaba. Arrested in 2014, the wheelchair-bound Saibaba was kept in solitary confinement, accused of Maoist links. Saibaba's case highlights not only the manipulation of evidence but also the blatant abuse of power by authorities, often aided by compliant courts. The persecution of Saibaba, along with other high-profile UAPA cases like those of Father Stan Swamy, Umar Khalid and Siddique Kappan, demonstrates how the state has weaponized literature, witnesses, and fabricated evidence to suppress dissent. Public opinion is swayed by a media that demonizes activists and scholars, branding them as terrorists without focusing on the actual facts. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed, tells you how the system failed him.