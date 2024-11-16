ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

BJP ally Ajit Pawar exposes Adani’s role in Maharashtra politics | Modi | Pawar | Rahul | INDIA

The presence of billionaire Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, during political discussions between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2019 has ignited a significant political controversy in Maharashtra, which is preparing for elections on November 20. In an interview with The News Minute and Newslaundry, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar disclosed that this meeting was a key factor behind his attempt to split the NCP in November 2019 to form a government with the BJP. His revelations have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, who are questioning the involvement of one of India’s richest industrialist Gautam Adani. This has placed the BJP in a defensive position ahead of the elections, although Deputy Chief Minister Devandra Fadnavis has denied Adani's presence at the meeting. NCP founder and President Sharad Pawar confirmed to The News Minute and Newslaundry that Adani hosted a high-profile gathering and that the BJP was leveraging cases against NCP leaders to negotiate a deal.In this week’s episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed provides insights into what transpired during these meetings and how these interviews have influenced the political landscape in Maharashtra's elections.