Wayanad Landslide: Survivors crowd relief camps as distress deepens

At least 150 people have been killed and dozens are still feared trapped in the devastating triple landslides that hit Wayanad in Kerala on July 30, with the death toll seemingly rising as rescue and recovery efforts continue. The landslides, triggered by torrential rains, struck the Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions of Meppadi in Wayanad between 1.30 am and 3 am, sweeping away large swathes of lands and destroying the villages and tea estates dotting the region. Wayanad is a hilly district located in the Western Ghats mountain range, particularly prone to landslides in the monsoons. The latest landslides are the worst to hit Kerala since 2020, when a landslide in Pettimudi in the Idukki district of Kerala killed 66 people.