VIDEO

Waqf Bill: பாஜகவுக்கு பாடம் புகட்டிய எதிர்கட்சிகள் | BJP | Modi | Muslims | News Minute Tamil

In a show of strength the united opposition foiled the plans of the BJP, which wanted to amend the Wakf Act, 1995. The Union government has introduced a Bill in Parliament to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, aiming to strip the Waqf Board of its authority to unilaterally declare a property as its own. The Bill also seeks to add two Muslim women and two non-Muslim members to the Waqf Board and includes a new provision to prevent the wrongful declaration of properties as 'Waqf'. Additionally, the proposed legislation would assign the district collector the role of deciding whether a property is Waqf land or government land, a decision currently made by the Waqf Tribunal under the 1995 Act. The parliament witnessed fierce debate over the bill and now the bill has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). In this video, TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed explains why the BJP government is desperate in moving this bill and how it is eyeing to retain its Hindu vote bank.