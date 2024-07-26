VIDEO

UP CM Yogi-யின் தலையெழுத்தை தீர்மானிக்கும் 10 தொகுதிகள் | Modi | BJP | News Minute Tamil

The rumblings within the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP are causing sleepless nights for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sources indicate that the Delhi BJP high command has decided, for now, not to disturb the current setup in the state. However, the situation remains tense as Yogi faces a significant challenge in the upcoming by-elections for ten assembly constituencies in UP. Following the electoral debacle in 2024, these by-elections are seen as a critical test of Yogi’s leadership. Unwilling to take any chances, the UP Chief Minister has assigned 30 ministers to handle election-related work. TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed provides the latest details on this unfolding political scenario.